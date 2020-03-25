Discord is doing its part to help everyone’s quarantine boredom

Discord’s streaming and screen sharing system will now allow for up to 50 concurrent viewers to help combat some of the excessive boredom brought about by COVID-19 quarantines, the company announced.

Normally, Discord screen share can only be viewed by up to 10 people at a time. Now people will be able to invite more friends to watch, play, and just hang out in general. This is great for games like any of the Jackbox Party Packs or if you wanted to have a horde of folks over to watch the latest episode of your favorite show together.

“In light of COVID-19, we’re temporarily upping the Go Live streaming and screen share limit from 10 to 50 people for the next few months. We know a lot of you around the world are currently using Discord to keep in touch and perform daily tasks from keeping up with classes to working from home. We want to help make your world a little less stressful. We’ll keep this limit up when it’s most critically needed. Please have patience with us as performance issues may arise in streams with a large number of people,” Discord said in a tweet.

When you connect to a voice channel, there will be an option to “Go Live!” in the channel that you can hit. You can choose to stream a specific window or your entire screen for your buddies. Viewers can join in by hitting the “join stream” button when they notice somebody is live. Note that you can only stream in servers that have in enabled. Some channels or servers may have the feature turned off.

Even folks without Discord Nitro can stream and join streams, though Nitro users do get access to streaming themselves in HD.