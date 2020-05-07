Discovery of the nearest black hole to the Solar System

Artist’s impression of the HR 6819 triple system. On the right, a star revolves around an internal binary system composed of a star and a black hole (invisible but located at the end of the red “trajectory”). ESO / L. CALÇADA

VSit looks like a vaudeville – the story of a couple with a third thief hiding in a closet – but in an astronomical transcription. The couple in question is made up of two stars located in the Telescope, a constellation visible from the Southern hemisphere. Until then, nothing exciting, because the Milky Way is full of binary systems.

But, as revealed by an international study published Wednesday May 6 in Astronomy & Astrophysics, the analysis of the measurements made by the Feros spectrograph – an instrument installed on the 2.2 meter diameter telescope that the European Southern Observatory (ESO) has on the Chilean site of La Silla – showed that something was wrong in the duo HR 6819: one of the two stars seemed to dance tango with a third object.

Triple systems are not an incongruity in astronomy. Thus, the famous Alpha Centauri is not a simple star but a trio made up of Alpha Centauri A, Alpha Centauri B and Proxima Centauri, the star closest to the Sun. The trouble with HR 6819 is that the third member didn’t appear anywhere.

One could have imagined that it was a neutron star but, by studying the orbit of its partner, the researchers calculated that the mysterious unknown had an imposing mass, equivalent to 4.2 times that of our Sun . And therefore too important to be that of a neutron star.

A logical conclusion

As Thomas Rivinius, ESO astronomer and first author of the article explains, another logical conclusion was obvious: “An invisible object with a mass at least four times that of the Sun can only be a black hole. ” Since HR 6819 is about a thousand light years from us, this makes its third limb the closest black hole to the Solar System.

Let us be reassured however, even if this distance represents only one hundredth of the diameter of our galaxy, it is sufficiently respectable so that one does not fear to meet this black hole one of these four mornings (for comparison , Proxima Centauri is 4.2 light years from us).

It’s obviously not a giant black hole like the one the photo released a year ago has been around the world. These behemoths, whose mass is equivalent to several million or even several billion times that of the Sun, are buried in the center of galaxies. The third thief in HR 6819 is a so-called stellar black hole because it appears after the death of a massive star.

Promotions

Several hundred million black holes

What remains of the latter after the final explosion – the supernova – remains very important in terms of mass and this stellar corpse then collapses under its own weight. As no force is able to oppose this collapse, the mass becomes more and more concentrated and then a black hole is born, a singularity of space-time from which nothing, not even light, escapes.

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also The first photo of a black hole published by an international scientific consortium

Given the large number of massive stars that have been born and died in the Milky Way since its inception, the number of stellar black holes in our galaxy is estimated to be in the hundreds of millions, if not billions.

However, we only know about twenty! Invisible by definition, emitting by themselves no electromagnetic wave, black holes are, in fact, very difficult to capture.

The rare ones that are known generally betray themselves by tearing away material from what surrounds them. By falling into the black hole, it heats up enormously and produces energetic X-rays detectable by space telescopes. On the other hand, the black holes which do not have this type of interaction and are probably the most numerous, remain desperately elusive. The authors of the study therefore recommend paying more attention to double systems … which could well be triple.