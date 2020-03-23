Disney delays Mulan over COVID-19 concerns

Coronavirus/COVID-19: What you need to know

The spread of the novel coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19, has unfortunately been characterized by an abundance of misinformation about the virus and xenophobia pertaining to its origins. To help educate our readership, we’ve compiled helpful explanations from our sibling sites The Verge and Vox.com. You can find answers to the most common questions in the links below:

Mulan, Disney’s latest live-action remake, has been removed from Disney’s release calendar due to COVID-19 concerns. Though previously insisting that the United States release date would continue, Disney decided to push the movie. Previously, Mulan’s release was delayed in China, Japan, and South Korea with no determined release date. Disney has also pulled the release of New Mutants and the Guillermo del Toro-produced horror movie AntlersA source tells Polygon Disney is looking for a new 2020 date for the films.

Mulan marks yet another major release to get pushed in the wake of the World Health Organization (WHO) declaring a global pandemic. Previous titles include No Time to Die, A Quiet Place II, and F9, all of which have been pushed at least a few months — and in the case of F9, a whole year. Theaters across South Korea, China, and Italy have closed as a result of the coronavirus.

In addition to movies being pushed back, high profile events such as South by Southwest, Coachella, and the Electronic Entertainment Expo have been canceled after the WHO announcement. Following California Governor Gavin Newsom’s announcement that all gatherings of 250 or more should be canceled, Disneyland will close its doors this Saturday.