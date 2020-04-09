Disney + has passed 50 million paying subscribers in less than 5 months

Posted on Apr. 9, 2020, 11:44 a.m.Updated Apr 9, 2020 2:00 p.m.

Disney had sworn its big gods that it would no longer give the number of paid subscribers to its SVoD service outside of its quarterly financial results. But the good news is not waiting: Disney + has just announced that it had crossed the symbolic threshold of 50 million subscribers in less than five months.

A quick start. This volume already represents 30% of Netflix’s global fleet (167 million paying users at the last score at the end of January), the sector leader who has spent seven years reaching this level.

Launched on November 12 in the United States, Canada and the Netherlands (then in Australia and New Zealand a week later), Disney + has certainly entered the booming video streaming market, but this performance has also been achieved while the entertainment giant’s SVoD offer is only available in 14 countries at the moment.

The deployment is done step by step. At the end of March, Disney + landed in seven new European countries (Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, etc.). The service only arrived in France last Tuesday; a delay due to pressure from the government and telecom operators to limit the risk of network congestion linked to containment measures. Meanwhile, Disney + also made an appearance in India last Friday.

Disney leaps to Wall Street

In France, SVoD’s offer has emerged as the most downloaded mobile application on the App Store (Apple’s online store) in the past two days, according to data from App Annie. On the Google online store (Play Store), Disney + rose to first place on Tuesday, before dropping back to second on Wednesday.

The video streaming service differs from the competition by an aggressive pricing strategy (Disney + is offered from 6.99 euros per month) and relies on a catalog rich in content (“The Simpsons”, a large part of films from the Marvel franchise and cartoons Pixar, or the new series from the Star Wars universe “The Mandalorian” …).

The American firm is far ahead of the objectives displayed when launching its video streaming offer. Disney had announced that it was targeting a global park of paying subscribers of between 65 and 90 million people by… 2025. This start in fanfare is also and above all a breath of fresh air for the entertainment giant whose many activities (theme parks and cruises, cinema, bunch of pay sports channels ESPN) are suffering the full brunt of the consequences of the current health crisis.

The announcement of the milestone of 50 million paying subscribers crossed by Disney + has also delighted Wall Street. In the stock market exchanges this Thursday morning, the action of the Mickey group climbed by almost 7%. As a result, the company’s market capitalization will approach $ 200 billion. Enough to widen the gap again with Netflix who briefly passed Disney on Wall Street two and a half weeks ago. But their duel is just beginning.