Disney plans to release a Frozen digital video series made at home

Hit animated Disney movie Frozen is returning in the form of a digital video series that was created at home. Disney Animation teased the new series in a tweet on Monday, explaining that it was created by Olaf animator Hyrum Osmond with help from others while quarantined at home. As expected, the voice audio for the new short series was also recorded from home.

The original Frozen movie released in 2013 was a massive hit for Disney, which has since made multiple short films related to the property, as well as a sing-along, a collection of tales called Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, and, of course, the relatively new Frozen 2 sequel.

In a tweet on Monday, Disney Animation said that it has a new original series revolving around the snowman character Olaf created by Hyrum Osmond. Josh Gad voiced the character from home, something he offered a sneak peek of on his personal Twitter account.

Starting this week, enjoy an all-new original Disney Animation digital series with everyone's favorite snowman, Olaf. #AtHomeWithOlaf created at home by Hyrum Osmond. Voiced from home by Josh Gad. #DisneyMagicMoments



The short video series comes from Disney Animation Studios; it’s unclear how it plans to distribute the digital series, though it’s likely safe to assume that it will be made available exclusively through the Disney Plus streaming service where both of the Frozen theatrical movies can be found. The series will be available starting this week, according to Disney.

Here's a behind the scenes look at me recording new Olaf dialogue from home for #AtHomeWithOlaf in conjunction with @DisneyAnimation led by @mrhyrum and the geniuses all working from homes to bring these new shorts to life. Also, guys, I'm now a sound engineer too!!



