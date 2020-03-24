Disney Plus is officially available in the UK, Germany, Ireland, Italy, & more

Source: Ara Wagoner / Android Central

What you need to know Disney+ is now available in UK, Germany, Italy, Ireland & more.

Launch in France is delayed until April 7 at government request.

You can sign up and start streaming today.

After waiting for what feels like forever, Disney has finally rolled out its Disney Plus (Disney+) streaming service across the EMEA to countries including the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain, and Switzerland. Unfortunately, at the request of local government, Disney had to put a pause on the roll out of the service to France until Tuesday, April 7. Disney+ has been available in the U.S., Canada, and the Netherlands since back in November 2019, and since then Disney has been a bit slow to roll the service out to more countries. Given that COVID-19 has trapped many of us in our homes, having another streaming platform that’s available to keep everyone occupied is a great thing.

A magical streaming service Disney+

All your Disney favorites, and so much more From DCOMs to National Geographic, from Marvel to Lucasfilm to 20th Century Fox and beyond, Disney+ delivers a streaming service for all ages. See latest pricing at Disney+

Disney Plus EMEA Pricing Disney+ offers customers the option to pay for the service month by month or subscribe for a whole year. With the monthly option, you get a free one-week trial of the service to check out all the great content and make sure it’s right for you. For those who already know they want to subscribe, and have some extra cash up front to spend, the annual membership helps save you a bit of money compared to paying monthly each time. Best online learning websites for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more

Country Monthly rate Annual rate UK £5.99 £59.99 Ireland €6.99 €69.99 Germany 6,99 € 69,99 € Austria 6,99 € 69,99 € Italy 6,99 € 69,99 € Spain 6,99 € 69,99 € France 6,99 € 69,99 € Switzerland 9.90 CHF 99.00 CHF