Disney Plus will premiere eight-part Mandalorian docuseries on Star Wars Day

The Mandalorian is Disney Plus’ breakout show, and now it’s set to receive an in-depth, behind-the-scenes look in a new eight-part documentary series exclusive to the streaming platform. The series will premiere on May 4th (otherwise known as Star Wars Day). New episodes will premiere every Friday.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will explore different aspects of the series through a number of interviews with the cast, crew, and production team. The series will also include never-before-seen footage from the cutting room floor and roundtable conversations hosted by director, writer, and producer Jon Favreau. Favreau described the series as an “opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together,” in a press release.

One of the topics that will be explored is how the special effects and props team brought The Mandalorian’s creatures to life. That includes the adorable Baby Yoda — or, as Disney and Lucasfilm officially refer to him, The Child. Baby Yoda was The Mandalorian’s breakout superstar when the show premiered in November 2019, making it no surprise that Disney’s new docuseries will want to shine a light on the world’s favorite new Star Wars character. Other topics that Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will cover include George Lucas’ legacy, technology used in The Mandalorian, the show’s score, and connections to Star Wars characters across the galaxy.

The new documentary series also helps Disney with an ongoing issue it’s facing with its streaming platform — a lack of new content. Like every other company, Disney’s faced tremendous impact from the pandemic. Production has shut down on all of its shows, and upcoming Disney Plus series (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, for example) are reportedly affected.

Disney needs new content for its streaming service, and Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian can fill that role — at least until new Star Wars content is ready. The Mandalorian’s highly anticipated second season finished filming before production shut down, and Disney has not indicated if the second season’s release date will be affected. It’s slated to hit Disney Plus in October.