Disney+ PS4 App Now Available in the UK and Select European Countries

The mouse has arrived

After launching last year in the US, the Disney+ streaming service has finally arrived here in the UK and across certain European countries, with the company planning on rolling it out to even more territories in the near future. For £5.99 a month or £59.99 if you wish to shell out for a yearly subscription, you can gain access to a gigantic back catalogue of Disney classics as well as original programming that includes The Mandalorian.

Disney+ is now available in:

France will have to wait until 7th April 2020, while Belgium, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Iceland, and Portugal will have to wait until the summer. If you’ve already signed up for the service, you can start downloading the Disney+ PlayStation 4 app through here, or simply opt to check it out for free with a seven-day trial. For more information on Disney+, check out our complete guide. Do you plan on subscribing to the new streaming service? Let us know in the comments below.