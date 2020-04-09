Disney pushes the release dates of all Marvel movies in the next two years

As movie dates continue to get rolled back due to COVID-19 concerns, the 2020 release schedules for major film studios are being shuffled around. Disney previously delayed the releases of Black Widow and Mulan. Though many on social media clamored for the movies to release directly on streaming, the likelihood of that happening has always been low. The possibility of seeing Black Widow drop early on Disney Plus became lower when, Disney announced on Friday afternoon that the movies now have new release dates later in 2020, with Mulan coming out on July 24 and Black Widow on Nov. 6.

With Black Widow taking the spot of The Eternals, that film — which would’ve been the second Marvel Cinematic Universe movie of 2020 — gets pushed to Feb. 12, 2021, and the whole slate of Phase 4 plays musical chairs.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, originally on the docket for February 2021, gets a new release date of May 7, 2021, which pushes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to Nov. 5, 2021. Thor: Love and Thunder, which was set for November 2021, gets bumped to Feb. 18, 2022.

Disney has removed the untitled Marvel project slated for February 2022 from its lineup entirely, but revealed the second untitled Marvel project to be Captain Marvel 2, and bumped it up from July 29, 2022, to July 8 of the same year. (That’s because the fifth Indiana Jones film is now scheduled for Captain Marvel 2’s original date.)

The last year in which only one MCU movie hit theaters was 2012, when the first Avengers movie came out.

