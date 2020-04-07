Disney puts Mulan and Black Widow back on the release calendar for 2020

Walt Disney Studios has updated its release schedule, setting new theatrical premiere dates for Mulan and the next Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Black Widow, reports Deadline.

The company pulled both upcoming films from its schedule in mid-March due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, and the measures that many countries around the world are taking to curb its spread. With theaters closed to comply with social distancing guidelines, there would have been nowhere to screen Mulan on March 27, and likely not for Black Widow on May 1.

Related

On Friday, among other new release dates in its updated lineup, Disney slated both films for late summer releases. Mulan is now scheduled to hit theaters on July 24, displacing Jungle Cruise (as for the Dwayne Johnson feature, it has been delayed a whole year to July 30, 2021). Meanwhile, Black Widow has been shunted all the way to Nov. 6, taking over the release slot of The Eternals, the subsequent film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The rest of the MCU lineup will undergo a sort of musical chairs maneuver, as its films bump down Disney’s planned release schedule in order to maintain their chronological order.

Coronavirus/COVID-19: What you need to know

The spread of the novel coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19, has unfortunately been characterized by an abundance of misinformation about the virus and xenophobia pertaining to its origins. To help educate our readership, we’ve compiled helpful explanations from our sibling sites The Verge and Vox.com. You can find answers to the most common questions in the links below:

Everything you need to know about the coronavirus

Coronavirus, explained: Evidence-based explanations of the coronavirus crisis

9 questions about the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, answered