Disney +, successful takeoff for Mickey version streaming

Posted on Apr. 22, 2020, 4:58 p.m.

Expected and finally accessible since April 7, the platform of programs on demand of Disney leaves to conquer France with good assets. Its launch, initially scheduled for March 24, was postponed for two weeks, at the request of the French government, in order to ensure the good performance of the network, which is highly stressed during the confinement period.

The offer from the media and family entertainment giant immediately promised to be a great success when the coronavirus made the screen a horizon for many.

Disney + relies on a catalog that is certainly more limited than some of its competitors but qualitative, ranging from the great classics to the Star Wars franchise, via Marvel. The very specific context allows it, moreover, to save the marketing cost of acquiring subscribers. At 6.99 euros per month, they are flocking and are already 50 million worldwide.

The outlook for video on demand services is bright. And for SVoD actors, we are already talking about “streaming war”. If Netflix, with its more than seven million visits per month in France, still takes the lion’s share, the platform now shares the cake with Amazon, Apple, OCS, Disney + and soon HBO Max, which is due to open in May.

But the period of confinement which is favorable to them also represents the difficulties of tomorrow. Filming is stopped worldwide. A disadvantage whose effects on supply will be seen within six months to a year.

The Story is a podcast of “Les Echos” presented by Pierrick Fay. This episode was recorded in April 2020. Editor-in-chief: Clémence Lemaistre. Guests: Julien Pillot (economist, Inseec U) and Nicolas Madelaine (Deputy Tech-Media department manager at “Les Echos”). Production: Willy Ganne. Production and publishing manager: Michèle Warnet. Music: Théo Boulenger. Graphic identity: Upian. Photo: Dado Ruvic / Reuters. Sounds: Disney Junior, Playhouse Disney, “The Jungle Book” (1967), “Wall-e” (2008), “The Mandalorian” (2019), Canal +, CNBC, “The sorcerer’s apprentice” (Dukas).

