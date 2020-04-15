Disney’s entirely home-produced Olaf series is an absolute delight

A team of Disney animators are creating new adventures for Frozen’s snowman character Olaf (voiced by Josh Gad), all while working from home. The short series, aptly entitled At Home With Olaf, has six episodes already, each a little over half a minute long, and showcasing the snowman in various adorable adventures. All the Olaf shorts are currently exclusively available on Disney Animation’s YouTube channel, and they’re all adorable.

The series launched on April 6, with the first short focusing on Olaf playing in the snow and accidentally using the head of a snowgie (the mini-snowmen from Frozen Fever) as a snowball. (What exactly is Olaf hucking snowballs at here?) Five other shorts have since premiered, including April 13’s “Birthday,” where Olaf opens a present, misses the gift inside, and gleefully wears the box as a hat. Say what you want about Frozen’s comic relief, but these shorts do a good job of highlighting the character’s childlike whimsy, an important component in making the connection to younger audience members.

All of the shorts are being written, animated, and voiced from home. That suggests Josh Gad is just sitting in his home right now, giggling into a microphone in various ways. That’s almost as whimsical an image as these shorts themselves.

