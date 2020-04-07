Do you do that? Escape From Tarkov simply kicks high ping players

Escape from Tarkov has been extremely popular since its release. Players from all over the world log in, even if the servers have had difficulty keeping up with the popularity. However, some of these players may get kicked out of games soon.

Escape from Tarkov-Developer Battlestate Games has posted a tweet explaining that players with a ping of 250 or higher are kicked from the games in which they are located. Players have a few seconds to decrease their ping before the kick takes place. Short “hiccups” in a network connection should not affect players’ experiences too much. If you watch videos on the side, you should stick to it.

The reactions to the decision have so far been mixed. On the one hand there is great joy with it, but there are also dissenting votes. These opponents fear that they can no longer play with friends who do not live on the same continent.

Attention! Tomorrow we plan to switch on server side high ping kicks. The limit will be 250 for a start and it will be lowered for compromise number during testing time #EscapefromTarkov – Battlestate Games (@bstategames) April 2, 2020

With luck, you will Battlestate Games further customize – and possibly add more servers – until it finds the sweet spot between improving the gaming experience without alienating a large number of its newly discovered fans.

Escape from Tarkov is currently available on the PC and is in early access. Last year, the title was the most watched on Twitch.