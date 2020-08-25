Infosurhoy

Do you think Samsung should end the Galaxy Note series?

Samsung just launched the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra late last week, but even so, that hasn’t stopped people from already talking about what the company’s next handsets will look like. We’re expecting the next batch of Samsung phones to be part of the Galaxy S30 series, and according to a new rumor, it could mark the beginning of the end for the Note lineup.

Rumor has it that Samsung will launch three variants of the Galaxy S30 next year, one of which will come equipped with the iconic S Pen. Given that Samsung only offers the S Pen with its Galaxy Note devices, this could be an indicator that the Note is getting ready to hang up its hat.

This got a lot of our AC forum members to talking, with their conversation going as follows:

donm527

08-24-2020 07:21 AM

The writing has been on the… display… for a while.:p So anything is possible.
The way they are nickel and dime-ing us to sell the N20U and make money at their price point or not make money by selling at S20U prices is embarrasing to a niche flagship… It’s like selling a Rolls Royce and not including the floormats. :p
And they would avoid at this point the issue where people or…

Mr Segundus

08-24-2020 08:10 AM

So it’ll be a Note under a different name. Sucks they may be coming out with one in just six months. Ugh.

Katrina White1

08-24-2020 10:36 AM

I’m with you on this, but not the Fold part. I don’t want a folding phone. that’s a true phablet, Imo. But yeah. Call it what you want, Samsung. Just keep the features that make a Note a Note.

wookiee2cu

08-24-2020 12:53 PM

Same rumors floated around with the Note 10 and nothing happened with the S line. I wouldn’t be surprised if it eventually did happen just because the phones are so similar but who knows when.

Now, we want to hear from you — Do you think Samsung should end the Galaxy Note series?

