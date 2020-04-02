Having a chat with the AC forums.

As smartphone cameras become more and more advanced, there continues to be a discussion around how much you can push these tiny sensors to get the best possible results out of them.

It’s no secret that you can take incredible pictures with the Pixel 4, Galaxy S20, and other flagship phones, but are we at the point where these smartphone cameras can actually compete with professional-grade camera equipment?

Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more

This is a topic that’s been endlessly debated for a while, and recently, some of our AC forum members began talking about it after someone shared a video comparing the S20 Ultra against a Sony a7 III.

trucksmoveamerica#AC 03-27-2020 09:23 AM There you go, for a all in one device the ultra does good. He even said if you want professional pictures get a professional camera. I personally think people are expecting to much from the ultra.

Good video

Good video Reply

mustang7757 03-27-2020 09:28 AM I agree professional picture need professional camera, phone cameras are great for anything else you do with them .

racedog 03-27-2020 09:48 AM A professional picture needs a professional photographer, someone with a full knowledge of the physics of light, artistic composition of subject and the vision to put those qualities together using a camera capable of capturing that vision. Having a "professional" quality camera in no way means that the average person suddenly becomes a professional photographer.

Mike Dee 03-28-2020 12:12 PM Since we are off on a tangent from the theme of the video I posted, I think we need a clear definition of professional as there are many levels of proficiency within any profession.

What say you? Do you think smartphones can compete with professional cameras?

Join the conversation in the forums!