Do you want to be healthy? Try these fitness bracelets

Fitbit Inspire HR

With a more refined design than its predecessors, this bracelet has its strong point in that it is basic. It has what it takes to meet user expectations. And with that he is happy. The screen, organic type, stays a step below other rivals, but it does quite well. It has a GPS function, essential for those who want to go jogging. Another interesting aspect is that its monitoring system, which covers a wide range of sports activities, is automated, which detects the type of sport. Its battery lasts about five days. Price: 79.99 euros.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4

With a good value for money, this bracelet has everything to cover sports needs and health monitoring. The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band is more complete than its predecessor, as well as more intuitive. Small and comfortable, this device has added an OLED type color screen that presents the information sensibly. Same as its brightness levels, allowing it to be used in broad daylight without problems. Its 135 mAh battery is also another advantage, and can be used for a week without contemplation. It is submersible, with what can be used in the pool. The rest of the functions are on par with other bracelets in the sector. That is, you can receive notifications, check the time, heart rate monitor and fitness services whose result is quite accurate. Of course, it does not have an NFC system to pay. Price: 30.99 euros.

Samsung Galaxy Fit

The South Korean giant has continued to develop its own wristbands outside of boosting smart watches. Although not completely new, this device is very compliant. With an AMOLED type touch screen, it is water resistant to 50 meters, so it can be used without problems for water activities. It is capable of tracking up to ninety different activities that, in the same way as the Fitbit model, detects the sport automatically. It supports Samsung’s application for Health, thus gaining some functions such as hydration control and heart rate tracking. Price: 96 euros.

Garmin Vivosmart 4

With an organic black and white screen like the Fitbit model, the autonomy of this fitness band reaches seven days without blinking. It provides useful data such as sleep quality and offers suggestions for moments to exercise. It supports text notifications, calls and applications and, like the Galaxy Fit, you can customize some quick responses if you can’t access your smartphone. Price: 95.30 euros. .