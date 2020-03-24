Does air pollution really increase susceptibility to coronavirus?

An Italian study suggests that fine particles in the air could carry the Covid-19 virus. Is this hypothesis credible?

THE QUESTION. Would air pollution, in particular of fine particles, be used as vectors to propagate the coronavirus? Twelve Italian scientists from the University of Bari, Bologna, Milan, Trieste, and the Society of Environmental Medicine consider this hypothesis in a publication that has not yet been reviewed by their peers. According to these experts, in a way, fine particles, and in particular the smallest such as PM2.5 and PM1 (which are 2.5 and 1 micrometer in diameter respectively) could serve as “cargo ships” for viruses Covid-19. SARS-CoV-2 is approximately 20 times smaller than a PM2.5. For Italian scientists, there is a direct correlation between peaks of infection and days when particulate matter pollution increases.

CHECK. President of the Pollutrack association, Éric Poincelet also believes that “Fine or very fine particles of pollution would serve as a Trojan horse by facilitating inhalation