Does Oculus Quest 2 come in multiple colors?

Best answer: Right now, the only color we’re aware of is white. Oculus has, historically, only offered a single color option for all of its VR headsets and seems to use colors to differentiate between models, so it’s unlikely there will be multiple color choices.

A brand new color for the Oculus Quest 2?

Historically, Oculus has launched nearly every headset in the same matte black color. The one big exception is the Oculus Go, which launched in a light gray. While the original Oculus Quest is a snazzy matte black, Facebook seems to want to provide ample visual reminder that the Oculus Quest 2 is a brand new headset based on leaked renders. These kinds of stark contrasts help buyers choose the correct product when shopping, especially during the holidays when purchases may be gifts for others.

So far, we’ve only seen possible leaks of the Oculus Quest 2 and don’t have any confirmed information, but what we’ve seen comes from sources that have been accurate in the past. The white color seen in the leaks is much lighter than the light gray that was used on the Oculus Go, and it’s highly likely that Oculus chose this color on purpose. The Oculus Go was recently completely discontinued and is no longer supported, and the Oculus Quest product line is the direct replacement for the Go.

Facebook has regularly struggled to keep up with demand of the original Oculus Quest, often facing supply shortages each month since last Fall. It’s likely that the company will choose as few configurations as possible in order to help meet an increased demand for an Oculus Quest 2, which means a single color is the most likely option. We’re expecting the Oculus Quest 2 to be officially announced in the coming months and will know for sure soon.

Some changes on the horizon for the Oculus Quest 2?

While we’ve only got leaks and renders to go on right now, everything is pointing to some big changes with the Oculus Quest 2. First off, the headset is set to be a good bit lighter, coming in at only 1 pound. The new headstrap design should help make that even more comfortable, and Oculus is even changing up how the lenses adjust to better bit a wider range of people. We’re also expecting redesigned controllers that combine the best parts of the current-generation Oculus Touch controllers and the first-generation Oculus Touch controllers from the original Oculus Rift.