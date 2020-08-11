Having a chat with the AC forums.
The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is a phone that has a lot going for it. Between the 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 865+ processor, 108MP rear camera, and the almighty S Pen, it’s one of the most capable Android handsets of the year.
All of that’s great, but there’s a small catch that some people aren’t very thrilled about — the camera bump.
Every phone has a fairly large housing for its rear cameras these days, but the one on the Note 20 Ultra is something else. It’s definitely one of the largest we’ve ever seen, and unsurprisingly, it’s gotten a lot of people talking.
08-10-2020 09:41 AM
08-10-2020 09:47 AM
08-10-2020 10:02 AM
08-10-2020 10:21 AM
What say you? Does the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra’s camera bump annoy you?
Join the conversation in the forums!
