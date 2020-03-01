Does the later release affect the upcoming parts?

Final Fantasy 7 remake has been postponed. As a result, there is fear among fans that the later release will also affect the second part. Is this legitimate? Square Enix has an answer.

The fans are excited for the release of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, even if it is only the first part of an episodically published complete work. Since the game is otherwise too big, Square Enix decided to publish it in several parts decided. Second, there is not much information yet, but it was said that the release date depends on the appearance of the first part.

Fans fear you now Domino effect and that they now have to wait longer for all parts. Square Enix tries to calm her down.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: No further effects

Also in the monthly financial report, the concern of fans as to whether the postponement also affects upcoming publications became an issue. Square Enix President Yosuke Matsuda addressed the topic directly and soothes the fans with a clear “no it won’t”.

“While the development team finishes the first game of the project, we continue to plan and outline the total amount of content for the second game,” he said at E3 2019. “Based on the work already done on the first game, we assume that the Development of the second game will be more efficient. “

Of course, this is not a guarantee that the next parts will appear as planned so far, but at least we now know that Square Enix is ​​willing to adhere to the actual release plan. Final Fantasy 7 remake appears probably on April 10, 2020,