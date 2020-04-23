Don’t miss Amazon’s First Reads free eBook selection this April

There are plenty of well-known benefits of having an Amazon Prime membership, from free two-day shipping to Prime Video access, but one you may not have heard about before is the Amazon First Reads program. Every month in 2020, Amazon’s publishing editors will choose a handful of yet-to-be-released books from various genres and make them exclusively available to Amazon customers before anyone else!

Prime members get the best end of the bargain here, as they can add any one of the books to their Kindle e-book library each month free of charge. If you’re not a Prime member, you can still snag the book of your choice though it’ll cost you $1.99.

You can even start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime to snag one of these books for free; plus, that’ll make your account eligible for all the rest of Prime’s exclusive benefits for members.

As with all Kindle e-books, Amazon First Reads can be read on your Kindle e-reader or using the free Kindle app that’s available on devices like smartphones, tablets, and more.

This April, Amazon has eight First Reads titles for you to choose from, including:

The Girl Beneath the Sea by Andrew Mayne

Stories We Never Told by Sonja Yoerg

What We Forgot to Bury by Marin Montgomery

Love on Beach Avenue by Jennifer Probst

Little White Secrets by Carol Mason

In the Shadows of the Valley by Bobi Conn

A Girl From Nowhere by James Maxwell

Bear and Fred: A World War II Story (Picture Book) by Iris Argaman

Head to Amazon now to learn more about these novels and make your pick while you can! Whichever one you choose is yours to keep forever whether you get it for free through Prime or pay the First Reads discounted price of $1.99 for non-members.