Don’t miss these last-minute back-to-school laptop deals

With back-to-school sales almost over, now’s your last chance to secure a laptop for studying at a bargain bin price. We’ve scoured Amazon, Best Buy, and Dell and found the 14-inch HP laptop, Microsoft Surface Pro 7, and Dell XPS 13 on sale starting from just $369. Better hurry though as these deals certainly won’t sit around for long.

If you need a solid but affordable laptop for studying with none of the usual bells and whistles of high-end devices, take a careful look at this 14-inch HP laptop. Although its all-plastic chassis looks a bit cheap, it does seem pretty sturdy with minimal flexing on the keyboard deck and lid when pressure is applied to it. The choice of material also has one major advantage: weighing in at a mere 3.8 pounds and measuring just 13.5 x 9.5 x 0.8 inches, this is one of the most portable laptops in the competition. Performance-wise, it would be able to tackle the most basic computing tasks well enough, such as typing documents, creating a presentation, streaming videos and movies, emailing, and similar uses. This laptop’s AMD Athlon Silver 3050U processor isn’t a workhorse though, so we wouldn’t recommend running processor-heavy programs with it. And while its 14-inch LED display isn’t the brightest screen out there, it is packed with 1,366 x 768 pixels so you’d still be able to watch YouTube and Netflix videos in glorious high-definition. Get this 14-inch HP laptop right now for the incredibly low price of $369 instead of $399 at Amazon.

Microsoft’s flagship Surface Pro 7 works both as a laptop and as a touchscreen tablet. Students who are already carrying a lot of gear can simply detach the Surface Pro 7’s Type Cover keyboard (normally sold separately but included in this deal), leave it in their dorm room, and then proceed to class. In our opinion, this device works better as a tablet than as a laptop (although the Type Cover is fantastic to type on, it tends to wobble on the lap a lot) that’s why we strongly recommend that you get the Surface Pen (requires separate purchase). If you’re into drawing or just need something to jot down notes with, this stylus’s 4,096 levels of sensitivity and built-in eraser will prove to be an utter delight. Finally, Microsoft touts the Surface Pro 7 as a true laptop replacement, and it certainly boasts the specs to back it up. Armed with Intel Core i3 processor and 4GB RAM, this 2-in-1 will be able to run even the most demanding of programs with relative ease, and multitasking won’t be an issue. Get the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with the Type Cover today at Best Buy for $599 instead of $959 – a massive $360 off.

If you require a serious workhorse and the best Windows 10 laptop for studying, you can never go wrong with Dell’s XPS 13. Powered by 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor and 4GB of RAM, this laptop will easily rip through everyday school work like research and document writing without any hint of lag. You’ll also be able to transfer files lightning-fast thanks to 256 GB of PCIe SSD. Its astonishing internals are perfectly complemented by a stunning screen. This laptop’s 13.3-inch Full HD 1,920 x 1,080 touch display bursts with sumptuous colors, deep contrasts, and an incredible amount of detail. Students who are always on-the-go will also find the XPS 13 ideal for their lifestyle. Weighing in at just 2.7 pounds, this laptop is incredibly lightweight without having to sacrifice processing power. Finally, students who spend countless hours typing will be happy to know that the XPS 13’s keyboard is one of the best in the business. It’s very comfortable to type on with a firm and tactile bottoming action. Get the XPS 13 at Dell’s official website today for $750 instead of $850 – a huge $100 off.

