Don’t miss these offers on Apple AirPods, Samsung Galaxy Buds, Sony WF-1000XM3

Over-ear headphones are great, but anyone looking for the ultimate in portability, wearability, and mobility will find it best to invest in true wireless earbuds. After all, you don’t have to deal with the discomfort of bulky headbands and tight earcups or the hassle and restriction of cables. Planning to buy a pair? We’ve compiled here massive discounts on the Samsung Galaxy Buds and Sony WF-1000XM3 as well as Apple AirPods deals available online. All models are highly rated and make fantastic companions for conference calls, online courses, and multimedia consumption.

Our team at Digital Trends highly recommends the Samsung Galaxy Buds for their stylish, ergonomic design, versatile functionality, and astounding sound performance. The best part? They come at a fraction of the cost of Apple and Jabra true wireless earbuds.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds are designed to sit well on the ears. This means you’ll get the experience the full force of their amazing sound quality even without forcing them to your sensitive bits. No matter the genre you are listening to, you can expect them to sound great, accompanied by warm bass and low-mid response as well as impressive highs. In fact, they perform just as good or even better than the more expensive models from Apple and Jabra.

Samsung gave these earbuds a compact and lightweight profile complete with rubber ear fins and soft runner ear tips. This makes for a very solid fit and impressive seal that remains comfortable even after prolonged usage. And since they boast an IPX2 rating, you can wear them in rigorous activities like workouts. You’ll also enjoy the benefits of their sound personalization and app-based customization options.

One of the many enhancements of the second-generation AirPods over the original is the H1 chip. This chip brings in a series of upgrades, including faster connection for calls, the “Hey, Siri” feature, and lower gaming lag. They aren’t a match to the beefier AirPods Pro, but their stable wireless connection and range alone still knock down most of the competition.

These AirPods offer nearly the same sound quality as the original AirPods and even the wired EarPods. Audio performance will not sweep audiophiles off their feet, but you can nonetheless expect bass that is powerful, complete with clear treble and midrange as well soft and pleasant instrumentals. And since they sit well on the ears, minimal intrusion from unwanted background noise is assured.

In terms of battery life, the second-gen AirPods can deliver up to five hours of playback time on a single charge. With the reserved juice of the charging case combined, they can provide over 24 hours of battery power.

Enjoy double wire-free convenience with these AirPods. Their case can be charged simply by slamming it into a Qi-compatible charging mat, although you can still use a lightning table if you prefer to go the traditional way. The tiny case is estimated to provide the same 24-hour reserve battery power just like the older model, which still beats most competitors.

The Apple AirPods 2 carry the H1 chip inside, which means a much quicker connection to your device. This chip also ushers in other significant improvements, including 50% more talk time then the first-gen AirPods, easy access to Siri, and much better battery life. What’s more, the chip can eliminate distortions which allows for enhanced call quality even in windy environments.

Even when set at a medium level, these AirPods are capable of producing plenty of power. Sound performance is generally pleasant, with smooth and warm instrumentals, clear midrange and treble, as well as rich and powerful bass.

If you want your listening experience upscaled with the power of noise cancellation, it doesn’t get any better than the Sony WF-1000XM3. This pair is the earbud version of our long-time favorite Sony WH-1000XM3, carrying an impressive industry-leading noise cancellation. This lets you immerse more in whatever it is you are listening to by blocking unwanted noise no matter how loud the environment. Additional microphones are also built into the buds which aid in isolating the sound while you talk on the phone. If you wish to shut off noise-canceling and engage in a conversation, you can easily do so by activating the Quick Attention mode to turn the volume down.

Sony also tossed in other innovative technologies to further elevate the audio quality of music, movies, and more — the HD noise-canceling processor QN1e, DSEE HX processing, and best-in-class signal-to-noise ratio. With the highs shining with clarity and the bass providing a solid amount of punch, everything truly sounds magical. The default setting is already pitch-perfect, but you’ll still be able to fine-tune sound profiles through the companion app. The earbuds are very easy to control, with touchpads allowing you to skip tracks, play and pause the music, activate your voice assistant, and deactivate noise canceling.

These Sony true wireless earbuds can last for up to an incredible eight hours on a single charge when noise cancellation is switched off. The included charging case carries 24 hours of backup juice and even flaunts a quick-charge feature that gives the buds 90 minutes of playback time after just 10 minutes of charging.

