Don’t miss these (rare) discounts on the Apple Watch Series 5 and Series 4

The Apple Watch has been dominating the smartwatch market for years and it’s not difficult to see why. It is simply the most advanced smartwatch that you can buy right now, boasting a formidable slew of features, unmatched user-friendly interface, and an innovative and widely copied design. Its latest iteration, the Apple Watch Series 5, topped our list of the best smartwatches of 2020, although we do admit that it is a tad expensive. Luckily, we’ve located a couple of great deals on it at Best Buy that start at $384. If that is still too pricey for you, you’ll want to take a look at its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 4, instead. Honestly, there aren’t many significant differences between the two, plus the Series 4 comes at a more budget-friendly price – as little as $315 at Best Buy right now.

The Apple Watch Series 4 earned a rare perfect five-star rating from us. It boasts the latest in health-monitoring technology, including a second-generation ECG (electrocardiogram) heart sensor that sends out notifications for low heart rate, high heart rate, and irregular rhythm. It also has automatic exercise detection — when you start walking faster or run up a flight of stairs, it will ask you if you’re getting ready to work out. There are plenty of workout programs to choose from, ranging from yoga to hiking and beyond, and all your fitness data is stored in your iPhone’s Health App. Like the Series 3, this watch is obsessed with keeping you active.

The watch is lightning-quick and extremely easy to use, thanks to its fourth-generation S4 processor. Launching apps, checking notifications, and browsing through the menu is a breeze, and the screen is bright and rich in detail. There’s a walkie-talkie mode that lets you chat in real time with fellow Apple Watch owners. The Watch also lets you access Siri by simply raising your wrist and speaking.

Transferring music from your iPhone to the Watch is performed wirelessly and can only be done while it is charging. You can listen to music on Apple Music wirelessly via Bluetooth. The Watch can also be set up to display a range of information, including stock prices, scores from your favorite sports teams, and boarding details on upcoming flights. The battery lasts a good 18 hours on a single charge, enough to get you through the day.

Despite no longer being the latest nor the best Apple Watch that you can buy, the Series 4 is still a formidable digital timepiece. In fact, the Series 5 only managed to get the coveted top spot thanks to a few minor tweaks like its always-on display, a marginally faster processor, and an internal compass. Right now, the Series 4 is on sale at Best Buy starting at $315.

Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4 (40mm) with Anthracite/Black Nike Sport Band — $315, was $349:

Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4 (44mm) with Summit White Nike Sport Loop — $342, was $379:

Visually, there’s nothing that sets the Apple Watch Series 5 apart from its predecessor the Series 4. It still sports the same square design and digital crown control system. Its case is made of 100% recycled aluminum (perfect for the environmentally conscious), although it also comes in titanium, stainless steel, and ceramic if you have the money to splurge, with a case size of either 44mm or 40mm. Curvy and ergonomic, it’s small and light enough to let you feel like you’re not wearing it, and it won’t get caught on your shirt cuff.

The biggest difference between the Series 5 and the previous Apple Watch iterations is its always-on display. It will always show the time and you no longer need to raise your wrist in order to wake the screen up. Workout stats are also immediately shown as soon as you start exercising. For example, do some push-ups and the Watch will automatically display the corresponding metrics. There are plenty of watch faces to choose from, with designs that range from the elegant to the quirky. And if you’re thinking that the always-on display will take a serious toll on the battery life, don’t fret. It’s possible to get a full day and a half out of a single charge. Recharging takes about an hour.

The Series 5 also has an internal compass, an even more powerful S5 processor, and a much larger storage capacity. The interface is fun and simple to use. Using the digital crown to zoom in and out of the app screen is great, and the haptic feedback provides an impressively tactile experience. All your basic fitness tracking needs are covered, plus a few more. It takes care of steps, calories, hourly movement, relaxation, VO2 Max data, hours spent standing, and workout tracking for a range of sports including swimming and biking, and it even handles more unusual activities like yoga and elliptical training.

The Apple Watch Series 5 is currently on sale on Best Buy starting at $384.

Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm) with Black Sport Band — $384, was $399:

Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm) with Black Sport Band — $414, was $429:

Looking for more? Visit our Deals Hub for more Apple Watch deals and smartwatch deals.