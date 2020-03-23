Don’t miss this incredible deal on the Vizio M-Series QLED 4K TV

Stuck in quarantine with nothing to do but watch television? Consider upgrading your home theater. Enjoy the best movie nights every day of the week while you wait for the novel coronavirus — COVID-19 — to pass over to with a 4K TV to bring the cinema right to your doorstep. From our specially curated list of 4K TV deals, we’ve picked out the Vizio M-Series as an excellent option for any movie buff. Round out your personalized home theater with a new television to bring the magic of any movie to life and save up to $200 while you’re at it. Vizio has always been a go-to for value when it comes to 4K TVs, and in these dire times, we need them now more than ever.

Both the 55-inch and 65-inch variants of the Vizio M-Series QLED 4K TV are on sale. You can get the best discount with the 65-inch 4K TV, boasting a low sale price of $548 on Walmart, letting you pocket $200. And you can get the 55-inch variant for just $378. If you’re tight on space — or funds — then this is perfect for you.

55-inch Vizio M-Series QLED 4K TV — $380, was $500

65-inch Vizio M-Series QLED 4K TV — $550, was $750

The Vizio M-Series QLED 4K TV has its pros and cons — but it’s mostly pros. If you’re going to be binge-watching your favorite movies and shows, the Vizio M-Series 4K TV has a plethora of features to keep you glued to your seat. From its 2160p resolution to its 120-frames-per-second refresh rate, you’re getting incredible value for what this 4K TV offers. It comes with 12 local dimming zones that automatically adjust the backlights depending on what’s on screen. Unlike primitive TVs that leave the backlights on and call it a day, the Vizio M-Series 4K TV delivers the magical cinematic experience with enhanced color and contrast. With its black bar detection on movies and videos that have a 21:9 ratio, it’s a match made in heaven for cinephiles.

You don’t have to worry about the sound quality either. The Vizio M-Series 4K TV is designed with DTS Studio Sound II to fill every nook and cranny of your room with rich and powerful audio from its two speakers. Once you’re comfortable in your seats, you can even remotely control the TV with Siri wherever you have Apple AirPlay and HomeKit installed. This allows you to stream content from your Apple devices. If you don’t use Apple, you aren’t out of luck. The Vizio M-Series 4K TV is also fully compatible with the biggest virtual assistants — Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant — making movie nights hassle-free.

If you’re looking for new content to watch, Vizio’s SmartCast smart software makes browsing the web’s expansive collection of movies and shows easier than ever. Now, you can browse through all your favorites like Netflix and over 150 free channels. The Vizio M-Series 4K TV is definitely a purchase you won’t regret. Whether it’s the 55-inch or 65-inch TV, the quality is something that never changes.

