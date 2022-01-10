Don’t upgrade just yet – a new, low-cost iPhone with 5G internet is ‘about to launch.’

Don’t upgrade just yet – a low-cost new iPhone with fast 5G internet is rumored to be on the way.

APPLE is expected to release a low-cost new iPhone in the coming months.

Super-fast 5G internet is expected to be included in the low-cost handset.

It would be part of the iPhone SE lineup, which currently lacks a 5G option.

With the iPhone 12, Apple was the first to offer 5G phones in 2020.

Since then, the iPhone 13 lineup has also included 5G capabilities.

Mark Gurman, a Bloomberg journalist and long-time Apple leaker, now claims that an iPhone SE 3 is on its way.

This device is expected to be released in March or April, according to an Apple insider in a newsletter.

According to Gurman, his sources haven’t explicitly confirmed the iPhone SE 3’s name.

Given Apple’s track record, it seems likely.

The iPhone SE was released in 2016 and stands for Special Edition.

It was created to be a more affordable alternative to the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus.

This was so popular that Apple decided to do it again in 2020 with the iPhone SE 2.

The device debuted with the iPhone 11, but the iPhone 8 inherited the majority of its design.

It did, however, come with more powerful components than the iPhone 8, as well as being significantly less expensive than the iPhone 11.

In March or April, Apple is planning a special event.

In line with recent Apple events, the event is expected to be entirely online.

This is in stark contrast to pre-pandemic Apple events, which were glitzy live events attended by media and gadget influencers.

Apple is rumored to be working on a 4.7-inch iPhone 8-style device with a Touch ID button on the front.

However, the phone is expected to come with upgraded hardware, such as a faster processor and a better camera.

It’s likely to be under (dollar)400£400.

The introduction of 5G, which is now more widely supported in the United States and the United Kingdom, is the big news.

Apple may also use the Spring event to unveil new products, such as an iPad.

