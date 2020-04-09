Doogie Howser MD Reboot In The Works At Disney Plus With A Twist – Report

Doogie Howser, MD launched the career of Neil Patrick Harris during its four seasons between 1989 and 1993. The series followed a teenage genius as he became a doctor. While the series was often pretty dramatic, as many medical shows are, there was also a fair dose of humor. After all, watching a kid diagnose and treat an adult can be pretty funny–especially given the series begins with Doogie taking his driver’s license test.

Now, it looks like a new generation will have their own Doogie Howser. Variety is reporting that a reboot of the show is in development for the Disney+ streaming service. This new take comes with a twist, though. According to Variety, the series will follow a “16-year-old half-Asian, half-white female” who is working as a doctor in Hawaii. It’s being developed under the title Doogie Kealoha, MD.

Kourtney Kang (How I Met Your Mother, Fresh Off the Boat) is the writer/executive producer behind the reported reboot. Also involved as executive producers are Jake Kasdan (Fresh Off the Boat), Melvin Mar (Fresh Off the Boat), Dayna Bochco (Raising the Bar), and Jesse Bochco (Murder in the First). The Bochcos are also the wife and son of Steven Bochco, who co-created the original series.

There are no concrete details about when to expect Doogie Kealoha, MD to launch on Disney+. In the meantime, the streaming service also has a number of Marvel TV shows in the works, along with the upcoming Star Wars series featuring Obi-Wan Kenobi. Additionally, a Mighty Ducks show is in the works, which is set years after the trilogy of movies.