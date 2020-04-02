Doom 1 And 2 Updated To 1.0.6 With 30 New Levels On Consoles, Mobile, And PC

Doom and Doom II, which were launched on PS4, Switch, and Xbox One last year (alongside Doom 3), have received another substantial update. The new update adds the No End In Sight expansion to both games, which provides another 30 levels for your Doom Marine to shoot, rip, and tear their way through.

This update is coming to the mobile and PC versions of the game, too. Doom I and II’s relaunch came with invasive DRM originally, but it has since been removed, and the games have received several free expansions. No End In Sight is generally well-regarded as a challenging, deep expansion on Doom, so players who feel like they have mastered these classics will be able to truly prove themselves by beating it.

The 1.0.6 update, announced by Bethesda, adds various other fixes and changes to the game. Here’s the full list of everything in the update.

The latest Doom game, Doom Eternal, is available now for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Stadia. A Nintendo Switch version is being worked on.