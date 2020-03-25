Doom Eternal breaks franchise launch records, reaches over 100,000 concurrent players on Steam

id Software’s new shooter is seeing some impressive numbers at launch.

Doom Eternal just hit a few days ago and it is already putting up some impressive sales achievements. According to Gematsu, Bethesda Softworks has announced that Doom Eternal broke franchise launch records, achieving “double the launch revenue” of the previous game which released in 2016.

Additionally, Doom Eternal reached over 100,000 concurrent players on Steam. Doom Eternal is currently available on Xbox One, PC and PlayStation 4, with a Nintendo Switch release coming sometime at an unknown point in the future.

If you haven’t checked out Doom Eternal yet, our Senior Xbox Editor Jez Corden wrote our review, saying “If you loved DOOM 2016, you simply have to buy DOOM Eternal. The gunplay achieves all-new heights, with new gore mechanics, spectacular new weaponry, and varied demons from DOOM’s vast back catalog (as well as some new ones, no spoilers though, sorry!)”