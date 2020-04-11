DOOM Eternal Pays Tribute to Final Fantasy VII Remake With Awesome Artwork

Buster sword bros

The official DOOM Twitter account has posted some eye-catching artwork in honour of Final Fantasy VII Remake. The accompanying post reads: “Congratulations to Final Fantasy VII Remake on the launch.”

It’s always nice to see different games come together like this on social media, but this particular picture’s a real cut above. It features the Doom Slayer standing before a huge hell tower — and what does he have held over his shoulder? That’s right, it’s the Crucible — the glowing sword of destruction from DOOM Eternal.

Yep, the Doom Slayer is copying Cloud’s iconic pose. And to be fair, he pulls it off pretty well.

Here’s Cloud’s pose for reference:

Have you just found yourself a new phone wallpaper? Try not to lift anything too heavy in the comments section below.