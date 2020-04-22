Doom Eternal (PC) On Sale For $40 Just One Month After Release

It’s no secret at this point that if you’re willing to wait a few months after a AAA game’s release, you’ll probably be able to find it for $10 to $20 cheaper (and sometimes even more). That waiting period has seemed to shrink as this console generation comes to a close, and if you held off on buying Doom Eternal for that reason, you’re in luck. Just one month after its release, Doom Eternal’s PC version is currently selling for $40 at Walmart.

Unfortunately, this is a box that’ll be shipped to you with the code inside, but if you’ve already waited this long to check out Doom Eternal, you may not mind waiting a bit longer. The purchase includes free shipping, and for me, the listing guarantees delivery by April 27.

For comparison, Doom Eternal is full price on Amazon and Steam. You can find it for $52.79 on Fanatical, which will email you the digital code directly, but if you’re holding out for the best price, Walmart’s discount is the way to go.

Released March 20, Doom Eternal is the direct sequel to Doom (2016). Players once again take control of the Doom Slayer to battle the demonic forces of Hell. The first-person shooter introduces new guns as well as fresh platforming mechanics like wall-climbing and swinging from bars, and it earned an 8/10 in GameSpot’s Doom Eternal review for its calculated combat, well-designed arenas, inventive demon-controlling mechanic in Battlemode, and more.

“Though it can take a bit to get the hang of it, the intricacies of Doom Eternal’s combat, combined with its enhanced mobility and option-heavy level design, create a ton of white-knuckle moments that elevate everything that made Doom 2016 work so well,” wrote editor Phil Hornshaw. “Its combat is just as quick and chaotic, but requires you to constantly analyze everything that’s happening in order to come out victorious. Once you get the hang of the rhythm of Doom Eternal, it’ll make you feel like a demon-slaying savant.”

