Doom Eternal Rips And Tears Through Franchise Launch Record

Ripping and tearing is more popular than ever. Doom Eternal had an even better opening weekend than 2016’s Doom reboot, setting a new launch sales record for the entire franchise and hitting over 100,000 concurrent players on Steam.

Compared to 2016’s game, Doom Eternal earned double the revenue, according to publisher Bethesda. It was the best-selling game on Steam that week, as well.

These Steam concurrent player numbers are far higher than Bethesda’s other recent games. Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus peaked at just over 16,000, while 2016’s Doom managed about double that.

With the coronavirus (COVID-19) keeping people indoors, that likely encouraged continued video game time, as well. Doom Eternal’s physical sales were down substantially in the UK compared to the previous game, but this clearly doesn’t appear to be reflective of its overall performance.

Concrete sales figures for the game were not released, but Bethesda Softworks SVP of global sales Ron Seger thanked the game’s “millions of fans” in the announcement. Doom Eternal hasn’t launched for the Nintendo Switch yet, either, so the total sales will continue rising. It’s currently available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia.

Doom Eternal’s critical acclaim almost certainly contributed to its commercial success. In GameSpot’s Doom Eternal review, Phil Hornshaw praised its mobile combat and controlling demons in Battlemode. The game is substantially longer than the 2016 game, meaning you’ll be able to stay entertained for quite a while if you are staying at home, and that is before jumping into multiplayer.