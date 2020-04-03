Double XP For Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare And Warzone Coming To End Season 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone will offer double XP this weekend, Activision has confirmed. In addition to standard double XP for progression, there will be double weapon XP and double tier progression for the game’s battle pass. This also coincides with a free weekend for Modern Warfare’s multiplayer mode.

The double XP bonuses apply to multiplayer, Spec Ops, and Warzone. The double XP bonus goes live on April 3 at 10 AM PT and runs through April 6 at the same time. You are probably staying at home more than ever these days, so this is a nice treat for Call of Duty fans looking to level up faster.

The double XP comes at a key time, as Modern Warfare’s Season 2 is entering its final full week. As announced previously, the Season 2 Battle Pass ends on April 7, so now is your last chance to reach tier 100 to unlock all the extras. Alternatively, you can spend real money to unlock the items right away.

In other Call of Duty news, Activision has launched Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered on PS4. It will include a remastered version of the campaign, but no multiplayer, as leaks previously suggested; it’s coming to Xbox One and PC at the end of April due to an exclusivity arrangement with Sony. The game has reportedly been finished and ready to go for some time already, with Activision just waiting for the right time to release it.