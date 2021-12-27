Download the app now to prevent Google and Facebook from secretly tracking your phone.

If you’re tired of Google and Facebook secretly tracking your device, you should download an app.

DuckDuckGo claims that its new security helps to “block third-party trackers lurking in other apps,” such as Google and Facebook.

The company places a premium on safeguarding users’ privacy and avoiding the filter bubble of personalized search results.

Smartphone users who are concerned about their privacy can now join a waitlist to protect their information.

“There are no complicated settings, misleading warnings, or “levels” of privacy protection – just robust privacy protection that works by default across search, browsing, email, and more,” according to a recent blog post about the new browser.

DuckDuckGo now has over 100 million daily search queries and is expected to grow by nearly 47% in 2021.

By the end of December 2020, the company had received over 23 billion total search queries and had a daily average of 79 million.

The rise in popularity coincides with growing public scrutiny of how large tech companies handle their data and who harvests it.

“These hidden app trackers are super creepy because they can track everything you do in an app and also can track you even when you’re not using the app,” DuckDuckGo stated in a press release for Android users in November.

“App Tracking Protection for Android is a free app that detects trackers in other apps from third-party companies and blocks them.”

The tracking issue was brought to light as a result of Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal, which revealed how companies can collect valuable data as users browse the internet.

The tech companies compile the data to create a detailed user profile that allows them to target the user with more specific and clickable – and thus more profitable – advertising.

Apple and Google are currently engaged in a fierce battle for online dominance, and the issue of privacy could be a major consideration for users when deciding which browser to use.

According to Apple, privacy is a top priority in all of its products, including Safari.

Privacy is also a core element for Brave, an internet startup, while Mozilla and Microsoft have emphasized privacy as a way to differentiate themselves from Google Chrome.

Despite the fact that Google relies on advertising revenue, its engineers are working on a “privacy sandbox,” according to CNET.

Users can improve their privacy settings by turning off location tracking in their browsers, turning off search engine autocomplete features, and canceling password auto-fills.

Deleting your browser’s history on a regular basis can also help.

