Dr Fauci Charity Game “Beat The Bug” Raising Money For NYC Hospitals

Brooklyn-based company Beat The Bomb has launched a new web-based game called Fauci’s Revenge, in which players help Dr Anthony Fauci to beat the COVID-19 virus. The game was created as part of the #BeatTheVirus campaign raising money for New York City hospitals and first responders in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Fauci is the US Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and one of the most trusted voices in the US on COVID-19 at the moment. Having worked during the HIV, SARS, MERS, and Ebola outbreaks, Dr Fauci is the leading expert in the US on the current ordeal the world is facing. Due to his experience and dedication on irradiating the virus from the world, it makes sense that the doctor is the face of the campaign.

Up until April 26, at midnight, players can enter their scores from the end of the game. The top 10 players on the leaderboard at midnight on the 26 will win some prizes and qualify to compete in the final round–Fauci’s Revenge: The Final Showdown Live Stream on April 30. The top two will compete for the Grand Prize on Twitch, Facebook, and YouTube live at 8PM EST on April 30.

The winner of this final showdown will win a brand new Oculus Quest VR Headset. The runner up will receive a $100 gift card for Amazon, with all top 10 players receiving a limited edition Fauci’s Revenge T-Shirt and two tickets for Beat The Bomb.

Players can play and enter their scores as many times as they like. While the game is free to play, it is encouraged to donate towards the charity at the GoFundMe. All proceeds from the donations, along with any proceeds from limited edition t-shirt sales and gift cards, will go to support will go to support New York City’s Public Health System.

Beat The Bomb has also donated all of their equipment to those on the front lines in NYC to support the fight against coronavirus, including 6,150 protective suits, 4,500 gloves, and 100 face shields.