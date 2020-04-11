Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Discounted To Lowest Price Yet At Amazon

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has been on sale often since its January release on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, but we’ve never seen it for less than $40. If you haven’t scooped up the open-world action-RPG based on the incredibly popular anime, Amazon is selling the PS4 and Xbox One versions for just $35 right now.

It’s important to note that neither version will ship right away. Amazon estimates that both will be back in stock on April 22. Still, you can order now for something to look forward to. Plus, it’s unlikely this price will hold for long, and we imagine it might sell out, too.

Kakarot retells practically all of the major story sagas that have played out in the DBZ anime and manga over the years. Essentially, the story is accessible for both longtime fans and newcomers. The game earned a 7/10 in GameSpot’s Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot review.

“Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot’s modern, semi-open approach to telling the saga of DBZ–despite some minor issues–is a good one. Zooming around the environments and seeing the world up close is a blast, and it’s great being able to interact with so many fun DBZ characters and see stories that usually get passed over for game adaptations,” critic Heidi Kemps wrote.

Now’s a great time to pick up Kakarot. Bandai Namco recently revealed the first piece of DLC, A New Power Awakens – Part 1, which dives into Dragon Ball Super territory. The New Power Awakens arc comes with Kakarot’s Season Pass, which is available for $25.