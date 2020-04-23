Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot–Here’s When The First DLC, With DB: Super Content, Launches

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot’s much-anticipated first DLC, which will introduce elements from the anime follow-up Dragon Ball Super, will be available very soon. A New Power Awakens – Part 1 will release on April 28, and it’ll let both Goku and Vegeta achieve Super Saiyan God transformations.

The DLC, which can be accessed at any time, involves fighting Beerus and achieving this new form. Beerus will be a level 250 opponent, and players won’t have access to all their items in the fight, so expect it to be tough. The game’s producer, Hara Ryousuke, outlined exactly how difficult the fight is in a quote included with the press release: “Beerus is so strong, my clear rate for this battle is 1 out of 10!”

A New Power Awakens – Part 1 is available through the Season Pass, but you’ll also be able to purchase it separately. Whichever way you buy it, you’ll also receive Part 2 later this year, although the date and content of that pack has not been announced.

A second DLC pack is also included in the Season Pass, so it’s very likely that Goku and Vegeta will eventually be able to achieve Super Saiyan Blue in the game–although what we’re really hoping for is an eventual game adaptation of the Tournament of Power and Goku’s Ultra Instinct form, which is coming soon to Dragon Ball FighterZ.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot scored a 7/10 in the GameSpot review. Heidi Kemps said that the game’s “modern, semi-open approach to telling the saga of DBZ–despite some minor issues–is a good one.”