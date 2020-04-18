Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot’s Dragon Ball Super DLC Is Out This Spring

Bandai Namco has unveiled the first piece of DLC for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, and it’s called A New Power Awakens – Part 1. It will continue Son Goku’s adventure after the events of DBZ–introducing the characters and storylines of Dragon Ball Super. If you already own the Ultimate Edition of the game, the DLC comes included. For those who don’t–don’t worry, the DLC can be purchased separately.

The DLC will involve Goku preparing to face off against Beerus, the God of Destruction, who serves as the first antagonist of the most recent Dragon Ball series. You’ll be trained by Whis, who fans of the anime and manga will recognize.

This DLC, which can be accessed at any time during the game (regardless of whether you have finished) will also allow you to unlock the Super Saiyan God form. Super Saiyan God, which gives Goku red hair and higher speed in the anime, is somehow only the fourth or fifth most powerful Saiyan form introduced in Super, but it’s stronger than any of the Super Saiyan forms in the game so far.

According to the screenshots Namco Bandai has released (above), Vegeta will be able to access this form too. Once unlocked, you can use the form in the base game, which will let you go back and absolutely wipe the floor with past enemies.

It’s unclear what Part 2 of A New Power Awakens will involve, but based on this, it seems likely that it’ll let Goku and Vegeta turn Super Saiyan Blue.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot scored a 7/10 in the GameSpot review. Heidi Kemps said that the game’s “modern, semi-open approach to telling the saga of DBZ–despite some minor issues–is a good one.”