Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot’s First DLC Detailed, Lets You Unlock Super Saiyan God Goku and Vegeta

Beerus boss fight confirmed

Bandai Namco has shared some additional information on the first DLC for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. As previously reported, it’ll let you unlock the Super Saiyan God transformation for both Goku and Vegeta in the main game. The DLC features training with Whis, and an eventual boss fight with Beerus. It can apparently be tackled at any point in the story.

The DLC is officially titled ‘A New Power Awakens – Part 1’, so there’s clearly more to come. However, we don’t have a confirmed release date yet — Bandai Namco just has it down for ‘Spring 2020’.

Are you still fighting your way through Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot? Go beyond Super Saiyan in the comments section below.