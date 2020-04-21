Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot’s First DLC Lands Next Week, Second DLC ‘Later This Year’

A new power awakens

The first DLC pack for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, titled ‘A New Power Awakens – Part 1’, will launch next week, on the 28th April. The news comes via Bandai Namco, and the publisher reiterates that the DLC will allow players to unlock Super Saiyan God transformations for both Goku and Vegeta. You’ll then be able to take this newfound power into the rest of the game.

But in order to reach Super Saiyan God, the duo will have to beat up Beerus in a boss fight. It’s apparently very difficult, with producer Ryosuke Hara saying that he only managed to win against Beerus once in ten different attempts. The wrathful god has two different forms: level 100, and level 250, so you may need to beef up your characters before you dive in.

As for future DLC, we can expect ‘A New Power Awakens – Part 2’ to release “later this year”. Along with Part 1, it’ll be included in the Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot season pass.

Will you be going back to Kakarot for this big boss battle? Go beyond Beerus in the comments section below.