Drake Maverick, Kurt Angle, And Other WWE Wrestlers React To Recent Releases

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon held a phone conference Wednesday afternoon stating that several cuts were coming not just from the talent roster, but also from across the board. The first wave of cuts came about an hour after the meeting that included Drake Maverick, the Good Brothers, Eric Young, Lio Rush, EC3, Curt Hawkins, and several road agents including WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and longtime official Mike Chioda who has been with the company sine 1989.

McMahon was also recently named an official in President’s Trump committee to advise on reopening sports and was recently declared an “essential business” by Orange County, Florida.

Several wrestlers responded to the news of their release the best they could and took to Twitter to thank fans.

It’s obvious that professional wrestling has seen some dark days in decades past, but this could be just the start of the number of releases to come. Gamespot will update accordingly.