Dreams Celebrates Women’s History Month with Creation Dedicated to Sony Employees

The inspiring females

Women’s History Month has been running throughout the entirety of March 2020, and one Sony employee has taken it upon herself to celebrate the wonderful females who work at PlayStation and its varied selection of worldwide studios. Kara Johnson has put together a new creation in Dreams to commemorate the month of celebration, named Sony Square NYC: Women Who Inspire.

Available to play right now in-game, the experience shines the spotlight on 12 female Sony employees who inspire those around them to do better. Media Molecule’s own studio director, Siobhan Reddy, is just one of the women featured within the creation’s halls. If you wish to add Sony Square NYC: Women Who Inspire to your Play Later queue, head on through this link.

It’s a lovely tribute indeed, so are you going to play it for yourself? Let us know in the comments below.