Dreams Photorealism Has Pretty Much Everyone Flabbergasted

Wait, what?

What’s possible in PlayStation 4 exclusive Dreams? Perhaps we should ask what isn’t possible at this point. Talented creator BadRobo82 has been attracting attention all weekend with some staggeringly photorealistic scenes, with the below river sequence proving particularly popular. At times, it’s genuinely difficult to tell whether this is real-life or in-game footage – it’s frankly unfathomable to think it was crafted with a DualShock 4.

This isn’t the first kind of photorealistic scene that BadRobo82 has built, as the below forest scene demonstrates similar attention to detail.

Of course, it’s not just the general public who have been wowed – employees at developer Media Molecule have also been astounded by what’s on display here. “Holy sh*t, dude,” said communications chief Abbie Heppe. “Wait, what?” added community manager Tom Dent.