Driving report Specialized Levo SL

WWe already know about the letters that will reach us after this article. Sissy, just what over-greasy bottles. Yes, the hardcore cyclist is not squeamish in his choice of words, mountain bikes are moved with muscle power, whoever does other things betrays them. The treachery is always bought in the shop, most high-priced bikes now have an electric motor. Such an e-mountain bike weighs 25 kilograms and is accordingly sluggish, only the really good ones can be easily moved. Specialized has one in its range, the Turbo Levo is one of the (expensive) aces on the market.

Now the Americans come up with the idea that it should also be easier. The Levo receives the addition SL, weighs only 18 kilograms and can only be recognized as an electric mountain bike at second glance. The battery is integrated, the drive is small, the chain stay shorter, the carbon frame looks slim. Such a design only succeeds when slimming down. The SL-wrapped magnesium engine delivers 240 watts and 35 Nm, the Levo 565 watts and 90 Nm. It doubles the power of the driver, that of the Levo quadruples it. The SL battery has a capacity of 320 Wh, in the Levo it is 500 to 700 Wh depending on the model.