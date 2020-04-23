Driving Report Subaru Forester 2.0ie Hybrid

EBriefly moving in a test drive in the car gives the first impression of what it is good for, usually reveals itself after two weeks. That doesn’t say much about the long-term qualities, they only show up after a few years. When it comes to customer satisfaction, Subaru vehicles always occupy top positions; they are considered to be robust and durable. The Japanese manufacturer has always consistently opted for all-wheel drive, even for pure street models, but the most popular among customers is the Forester, which has been available since 1997. The name says it all, Subaru sells it as an off-road vehicle for tough use in forests and fields.

Lukas Weber Editor in the “Technology and Engine” department.

The now fifth generation of the Forester has also been available in Germany since the beginning of the year, it differs only slightly in size from the predecessor and continues to look like a higher station wagon. The main improvement is under the hood: The Forester is given an electric auxiliary drive, which in addition to the 150 hp (110 kW) of the two-liter boxer engine provides almost 17 hp (12.3 kW) and inflates the maximum torque of 194 Nm by 66 Nm . The manufacturer calls the unit “e Boxer”, it is the only one available in Germany, there is no diesel. You can live with that, the Forester runs smoothly and pulls hard, even if it sounds a bit hard at higher speeds.

The calm impression evaporates as soon as the sports program is selected, then the almost 4.70 meter long ship looks almost sporty, the continuously variable CVT transmission allows the engine to turn up to almost 6000 / min, and the electric motor uses the 0.57 kWh large battery, which the driver can understand in an attractive display on a multi-adjustable additional information display above the navigation screen. The battery is charged by recuperation when braking and occasionally by the engine, there is no socket or intervention for the driver. We are not just wondering where this generator says the generator will recuperate when the battery is full. As an added bonus, there is a silky smooth automatic start-stop system.











Photo gallery



It seems a bit strange that the automatic transmission is infinitely variable, but simulates seven stages, which can also be accessed via shift paddles on the steering wheel. This is not so stupid, because in this way the driver can hold onto the high gear and hum at low speed. This benefits consumption, just as the four-cylinder, which is actually not particularly economical, uses the fuel much more cautiously due to the electrical help: The specified 6.7 liters per 100 kilometers according to NEDC are not achieved as usual, we came in third mix with extreme caution but to 7.2 liters, that’s a good value for a petrol engine weighing almost 1,800 kilos. In practice, a little less than 10 liters level in. Anyone who puts it on and presses the sports button too often or uses the top speed of 188 km / h is punished with 14 liters. Gently rolling away with a purely electric drive is possible up to 45 km / h, downhill even more, on the quietest climb or after about one and a half kilometers the engine starts. The Forester drives comfortably and lies safely on the road, but is designed for paths without asphalt.

To do this, select the X mode on the center console using the rotary switch. The engine and transmission are adjusted, the stability program is switched off and downhill assistance is activated, the display shows the angle of inclination. You can find out what the right front wheel is doing at any time. There is a second stage for deep snow or mud, which also switches off the traction control. The Forester is not a hardcore off-road vehicle like the Jeep Wrangler or the Land Rover Defender, but the overhangs are too large and the ramp angle too small. Compared to other SUVs, it has the edge, and the ground clearance is not bad at 22 centimeters. This is how the Forester crawls purposefully over desert tracks that at first glance nobody believes he can. This is more than sufficient for the intended purpose.

At the same time, the forester is happy about a huge loading space after the rear seat bench has been thrown into which he can throw the deer. When opened, it is still enough for a boar, and three people can endure long distances on the back seat if they do not have a yardstick. There is more headroom in the front, and the all-round view is exemplary thanks to the large windows. We drove the highest equipment variant Platinum for around 44,000 euros, which leaves nothing to be desired up to the glass sliding roof, the basic version, which is not badly equipped, is available from 35,000 euros, which is a fair price for what is offered.

Another specialty is driver identification. The Forester remembers up to five faces and the associated settings. The camera also serves to monitor the driver; anyone who lets their gaze wander will be warned to pay attention. The system can be switched off.