Dual smartphones – iPhone 11 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20

The “small sizes” of the high-end models from Apple and Samsung compete today. Two smartphones that do not bring big novelties compared to their predecessors, except in the photo part. Which comes out victorious?

Duel of “almost” small formats today. With its Pro model, Apple does not exceed 5.8 inches, which becomes rare on the high end. At Samsung, the smallest version of the S20 trinity has a 6.2-inch panel in 19: 9 format. The grip is quite pleasant since the smartphone is longer than it is wide – it feels less like holding a pad in the hand. But in terms of use, the small size of the iPhone makes it easier to use with one hand. The occupancy rates of their tiles (82% on the 11 Pro and 89% on the S20) are explained by the presence of the large notch on the iPhone screen and which is necessary for the proper functioning of Face ID . On the Samsung side, a simple punch saves space on the display.

On the back of the two smartphones, there are simply the photo sensors. On the iPhone 11 Pro, this is the famous “cooking plate” island that has long been mocked on the Internet. On the S20, things are rather rectangular and much less prominent than what we could admire on the S20 Ultra. For finishing, make room for glass. True nest with fingerprints in South Korea, it is frosted on the smartphone of the American firm, which gives it a much softer and more pleasant touch.

Samsung has long struggled not to get rid of the 3.5mm mini jack jack. We will now have to get used to it, this S20 and the brand’s next high-end mobiles may well be devoid of it. On the iPhone, the disappearance of this port dates from the iPhone 7. It will therefore be necessary to rely on a Bluetooth or use an adapter (supplied by Samsung, but no longer by Apple).

SCREEN: SAMSUNG GALAXY S20

The Oled reigns over the two models of this duel. On the iPhone, it is therefore a 5.8-inch panel, with the strange screen definition of 2,436 x 1,125 pixels. On the S20, there is a diagonal of 6.2 inches in WQHD + (3,200 x 1,440 pixels). These are two smartphones placed at the top of the basket and their displays prove it. Both are extremely well calibrated. The colorimetry of the iPhone 11 Pro is a bit better (Delta E of 1.3 against 2.1 for the S20), as is the color temperature (6,632 K against 6,760 K). But the Galaxy S20 catches up on the maximum brightness which points to 1,030 cd / m², when that of the 11 Pro reaches 735 cd / m² – a value that remains quite respectable. Above all, the Samsung smartphone has something that does not have that of Apple: a panel with a refresh rate at 120 Hz.

PERFORMANCE: IPHONE 11 PRO

You know the song, our performance test protocols differ between Android and Apple smartphones. However, that is not to say that we cannot compare them. We know that Apple controls the performance of its phones thanks to its expertise in software optimization. The excellent A13 processor is able to easily compete with the vast majority of smartphones carrying a Snapdragon 855, or even 855+. It may even be able to stand up to the first mobiles running under a Snapdragon 865. Facing the Exynos 990 present in the European versions of the new S20s, it is clear that the A13 should not be ashamed. Even if we must recognize when Samsung seems to have reviewed its copy to offer products that are much better than those of previous years.

PHOTO: SAMSUNG GALAXY S20

The two smartphones offer the same layout: 3 sensors. Their specificities are to be found in the table below.

Main module

<!–[if IE 9]> <![endif]–><!–[if IE 9]> <![endif]–> Samsung Galaxy S20 (eq. 26 mm, f / 1.7, ISO 80, 1/100 s) <!–[if IE 9]> <![endif]–><!–[if IE 9]> <![endif]–> iPhone 11 Pro (eq. 26 mm, f / 1.8, 1/122 s, ISO 64)

By day, we can see that the software processing at Samsung overexposes the scene a little too much compared to the iPhone. However, the S20 displays more details and offers a more natural rendering to the shot, even if the 11 Pro does not have to be ashamed on this point.

<!–[if IE 9]> <![endif]–><!–[if IE 9]> <![endif]–> Samsung Galaxy S20 (eq. 26 mm, f / 1.7, ISO 400, 1/5 s) <!–[if IE 9]> <![endif]–><!–[if IE 9]> <![endif]–> iPhone 11 Pro (eq. 26 mm, f / 1.8, 1/15 s, ISO 1000)

At night, the South Korean smartphone is also very good and even better than the iPhone. The photo is very detailed, even if digital noise does surface. The S20 does not abuse smoothing, unlike previous Samsung models.

Ultra wide angle module

<!–[if IE 9]> <![endif]–><!–[if IE 9]> <![endif]–> Samsung Galaxy S20 (eq. 13 mm, f / 2.2, ISO 64, 1/50 s) <!–[if IE 9]> <![endif]–><!–[if IE 9]> <![endif]–> iPhone 11 Pro (eq. 13 mm, f / 2.4, 1/121 s, ISO 100)

With the use of the ultra wide-angle module, we notice the same defects and qualities as on the main sensor. The S20 manages to offer a more detailed shot than the iPhone, but once again overexposes the scene.

<!–[if IE 9]> <![endif]–><!–[if IE 9]> <![endif]–> Samsung Galaxy S20 (eq. 13 mm, f / 2.2, ISO 2500, 1/17 s) <!–[if IE 9]> <![endif]–><!–[if IE 9]> <![endif]–> iPhone 11 Pro (eq. 13 mm, f / 2.4, 1/15 s, ISO 2000)

At night, although the results are not the most usable, the S20 is doing better than the iPhone. However, we note on both smartphones an appearance of digital noise and a very strong and unpleasant smoothing.

Telephoto module

<!–[if IE 9]> <![endif]–><!–[if IE 9]> <![endif]–> Samsung Galaxy S20 (eq. 28 mm, f / 2, 1/33 s, ISO 80) <!–[if IE 9]> <![endif]–><!–[if IE 9]> <![endif]–> iPhone 11 Pro (eq. 52 mm, f / 2, 1/121 s, ISO 80)

The S20 operates with a 3x zoom with its telephoto lens, while the iPhone confines itself to 2x. The two mobiles offer a correct rendering and we find the defect in Samsung’s software: overexposure.

<!–[if IE 9]> <![endif]–><!–[if IE 9]> <![endif]–> Samsung Galaxy S20 (eq. 28 mm, f / 2, 1/5 s, ISO 400) <!–[if IE 9]> <![endif]–><!–[if IE 9]> <![endif]–> iPhone 11 Pro (eq. 52 mm, f / 2, 1/15 s, ISO 1600)

By night, however, it’s another song. We are facing a rather unusable mush of pixels on the Korean smartphone. On the iPhone, the scene is not exposed enough to be suitable.

AUTONOMY: IPHONE 11 PRO

As with performance, our autonomy protocols are different. However, it is clear that the iPhone 11 Pro has a much better autonomy than its competitor of the day. Apple has made a very good effort on the batteries of its new generation of smartphone, which allows the 11 Pro to last 14 h 28 min before needing to be recharged. For the Galaxy S20, it’s the opposite. Its autonomy (11:06 min before shutdown, 3 hours less than the iPhone 11 Pro) is much worse than that of its predecessor.

VERDICT: SAMSUNG GALAXY S20

As in the duel between the S20 Ultra and the 11 Pro Max, the two opponents of the day each have their weapons to assert. If the Apple smartphone is clearly the most powerful and the most enduring, it displays a delay in photo and display. With the choice of a refresh rate at 120 Hz, Samsung takes its screen to the next level. Also, like the Ultra model, this S20 exists in a 5G version and therefore ready for the next few years. A luxury that Apple cannot yet afford.