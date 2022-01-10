Due to employees working from home, hackers are suspected of infiltrating half of UK businesses.

Due to employees working from home, hackers are feared to have infiltrated half of UK businesses.

According to a study, one out of every ten businesses reported being the target of a cyber attack last year, with IT systems thought to be more vulnerable.

According to a poll conducted by the British Chambers of Commerce and IT firm Cisco, four out of five businesses lack cyber-security protection.

“The massive shift to home working and cloud computing for tens of thousands of employees happened almost overnight,” Shevaun Haviland, Director General of the BCC, said.

“It’s not surprising, then, that many businesses were caught off guard by the ramifications for their cyber-security arrangements.”

He went on to say that as businesses shift to hybrid working, it’s “more important than ever” for them to have the right cyber-security protections in place.

“The lines between professional and personal are more blurred than ever,” Cisco’s Aine Rogers added.

“Organizations are protecting a workforce at the kitchen table, not just an ‘office.'”

“As a result, we need to shift our thinking to focus on securing your employees and what they’re doing, rather than where they are.”