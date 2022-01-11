During a ‘chaotic’ robbery, a Pokemon Go Snorlax gets police officers FIRED.

During a ‘chaotic’ robbery, a Pokemon Go Snorlax gets cops fired.

Over the years, people have done some crazy things to catch Pokemon in the game, but this one takes the cake.

After being fired in 2017 for ignoring a robbery in order to catch a Snorlax in Pokemon Go, two LAPD officers have lost their appeals.

Officers Louis Lozano and Eric Mitchell were seen in their patrol car near a Macy’s robbery that was still going on, but they did not respond to calls for backup.

Officer Lozano was caught on the digital in-car video system (DICVS) recording saying “screw it” during the subsequent minutes of “chaotic” radio communications.

A nearby Snorlax in Pokemon Go prompted the two police officers to take action five minutes later.

They went on a Pokemon hunt for 20 minutes, catching a Snorlax and a Togetic along the way.

When their Sergeant asked why they didn’t respond, the two claimed they were in a loud area and couldn’t hear the radio, not realising they’d been caught on camera.

Following the review of the footage, a misconduct investigation was launched, “focusing on allegations that petitioners failed to respond to a robbery in progress call, made false statements to a supervisor, and neglected to handle a radio call,” according to the report.

Surprisingly, despite the evidence, the officers continued to deny playing Pokemon Go, claiming it was a “social media event.”

They were fired, but they appealed, arguing that the DICVS recording should not have been used, but they lost their appeal.

Snorlax was one of the most uncommon Pokemon in Pokemon Go at the time of the initial event.

That could explain why the two men chose to ignore a 911 call reporting a robbery in progress at a Macy’s department store.

However, they were already shirking just minutes before, so the denial of the appeal comes as no surprise.

What’s more shocking is that some cops have kept their jobs despite committing far more heinous crimes.

@GSGtheOriginal, a Twitter user, posted a list of ‘LAPD fireable offenses,’ which has gone viral:

In any case, this case’s Pokedex has been closed.

