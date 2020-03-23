Dyson, Bissell, and Shark cordless vacuums on sale for as little as $199

There’s no doubt that corded vacuums boast great suction capabilities, but having to constantly move their cords to keep them from getting sucked up can be a hassle. It can also get annoying when you want to clean a certain area of the house but can’t reach. If you want the liberty to dig out dirt from virtually anywhere, you’re going to want to stick to cordless vacuums. We’ve listed here some top-rated models from reputable brands, all of which are enjoying price cuts on Amazon and Walmart. Make household chores a little more painless by jumping on these Bissell, Shark, and Dyson deals now.

Pet parents having a hard time keeping their home free from pet hair will find love with the Bissell ICONpet. This model is light in weight and sports a slim profile with a swivel head which allows for easy maneuverability. Inside is a high-performance digital motor that spins up to 420 miles per hour to deliver powerful suction, plus a 22-volt lithium-ion battery for wireless convenience.

The ICONpet adapts to all floor types and multiple surfaces with three cleaning modes available to regulate run time and power usage. It can even transform into a handheld vac for an extended reach, and boasts auto-height adjustment as well as a set of onboard attachments for extreme versatility. Specialized pet tools ensure efficient pickup and capture of pet hair without posing any damage to the motor or blockage of the airflow.

Other useful features include LED lights for illuminating the cleaning path, the SmartSeal Allergen system for trapping fine dust, and the CleanSide technology for hygienic dirt cup emptying.

BUY NOW

The Dyson V7 Motorhead comes equipped with an enhanced brush bar that’s claimed to be 75% more efficient than the ones used in the older V6 models. Inside the brush bar is the Dyson digital motor V7 which drives stiff nylon bristles deep into the surface. Two tiers of radial cyclones are also present to increase airflow. All these features work together to deliver effective pickup of ground-in dirt and fine dust from hard floors and carpets.

Versatile and lightweight, this Dyson cordless vacuum is ideal for all-around home cleaning. Its low-profile head allows for easy cleanup of spots under the bed, sofa, and other furniture. It can also be converted into a handheld to tackle above-floor areas, such as windows, floors, couches, and car seats. The captured dust and debris can be taken out of the bin through a single action for hygienic disposal.

BUY NOW

Whether it’s under the sofa, bed, or dining table, there are some areas in the house that cannot be reached with a regular handheld vacuum. Fortunately, that’s not a problem with this Shark cordless vacuum. Its MultiFlex technology allows you to bend the wand, making it easier for you to clean under furniture and other hard-to-reach spots.

The Shark Ion F80 boasts a powerful cordless suction along with the DuoClean system (powerhead and two brush rolls) designed for effective pickup of everyday dirt, debris, and pet hair. It’s an all-in-one system that’s not only capable of vacuuming carpets and hard floors. You can also use it to clean above-floor areas; a simple touch of a button will convert it into a smaller hand vacuum. All these features ensure that no mess is left behind and that no spot is left uncleaned.

BUY NOW

As the name suggests, the Dyson V8 Animal is an ideal helper for pet-friendly households. This model is built with a revolutionary motor that spins 110 revolutions per minute (rpm), complete with 15 radial cyclones for increased airflow and solid pickup of very fine particles like pet hair. Allergens are trapped and cleaner air is expelled in return, all thanks to the whole-machine HEPA filtration system.

Since it’s wireless, this Dyson cordless vacuum makes it easy for you to collect dirt from up top, down below, and anything in between. You can quickly switch it from stick to handheld to provide more concentrated cleanups on car seats, couches, stairs, windows, and more. There are different power modes and head/attachments available that can be swapped around for optimal performance on the surface you are cleaning.

BUY NOW

The big-machine suction power and cord-free versatility of the Cyclone V10 Motorhead make it a superb all-around helper that can tackle messes on floors, ceilings, and anything in between. Its balanced and lightweight build consists of a low cleaner head and a slim, flexible handle, enabling effortless maneuvering in hard-to-reach spots. When converted into a handheld, it can take care of sofa, car seats, and other above-floor areas.

With strong suction power and a direct-drive cleaner head in place, this Dyson cordless vacuum is able to dig deep into surfaces and suck ground-in dirt more effectively. There are three suction modes as well as several attachments available so you can choose the optimal setting/mode depending on the surface you are dealing with. A fully sealed high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter ensures a 99.97% capture rate of very fine particles.

BUY NOW

Dyson’s excellent engineering on the V11 Torque Drive is the main reason why the Digital Trends team previously named it the best vacuum. It’s also one of our current picks as the best cordless vacuums on the market, offering handheld capability and an exceptional suction motor power of 125,000 rpm. Airpower can be adjusted across three settings for optimal cleaning based on the surface or type of dirt you are dealing with. The strongest setting – Boost mode – generates an incredible force to capture microscopic particles like pollen and bacteria. You can also let the Dynamic Load Sensor (DLS) automatically adjust the motor speed by surface detection.

The V11 Torque Drive is acoustically built to absorb vibrations and muffle noise, meaning it operates more quietly than most vacuums. Dyson also outfitted it with a point-and-shoot mechanism to quickly eject collected dirt, allowing for hygienic and hassle-free dirt disposal. Operation is made even more convenient with an LCD screen in place, which lets you see real-time reports on the vacuum’s current power mode, performance, and remaining running time.

BUY NOW

Looking for more savings other than these vacuum deals? Be sure to check out our curated deals page for the latest and most exciting discounts on tech products.