Dyson Sale: Escape the heat with these cheap bladeless fans and air purifiers

If you’ve got cabin fever, then what you need is a fan to cool off — or heat up. Dyson’s bladeless fans, with must-have models like the AM09, BP01, TP01, and HP01, are currently discounted at Best Buy by up to $200. Take our word for it and let these Dyson deals give you that breath of fresh air you need. With prices as low as $250, there’s an option for everyone and every room.

If all you need is a cooling fan with a built-in heater for the cold seasons, then the Dyson AM09 fan and heater is more than enough to satisfy your needs. Its tall and relatively slim silver chassis can fit into most rooms without obstructing the furniture or getting blocked itself, ensuring that you always get air-current coverage no matter where you’re seated. It’s capable of handling mid- to large-sized areas with a maximum square footage of 300 square feet, making it ideal for spacious living rooms or open-plan apartments. And, unlike traditional fans, the air is designed to flow out in such a way that it can even hit concealed areas to consistently keep a room at your desired temperature level.

If you want to adjust where the air is directed, the Dyson AM09 has you covered. It’s equipped with Jet Focus control technology that allows you to switch between two modes: One where the airflow is streamlined for powerful, long-range cooling/heating, and another where the air is spread out in an area for optimal room coverage. And regardless of mode, the Dyson AM09 doesn’t make any noise as it’s specially designed to bring machanical turbulence down to a minimum. As a safety precaution, it automatically shuts off if it tips over and its heating mechanism is hidden inside to avoid damage.

Want to adjust it from afar? It also comes with a remote control, so you won’t have to approach the fan every time. If you only need the cool/hot air, then we highly recommend taking this $200 discount and checking out the Dyson AM09 fan and heater on Best Buy where it’s on sale for $250.

For something a little more personal with the bonus of portability, Dyson’s BP01 Pure Cool Me personal air purifier and fan is what you need. It stands no higher than the average knee height, making it best when used on a raised surface, like a table or nightstand. The maximum area coverage it can handle is 290 square feet, so even if it’s meant to be a personal fan, it can still extend over a moderately sized living room or bedroom.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t have a heater for the winter. However, if you’re accustomed to the cold season or already have a built-in heater in your home, this shouldn’t be a problem. In exchange, the Dyson BP01 Pure Cool Me has the great benefit of having an air purification system. What this means is that it absorbs any negative elements in the air with its lab-tested HEPA and activated carbon filters. This way, you virtually never get any dust or pollutants mixed in with the fresh air that’s being circulated around you for healthy breathing. This is a boon for asthmatics or those who suffer from allergies. And don’t worry about the filters’ lifespan. They can survive upward of one year if the fan is used approximately 12 hours a day, but more usage means an earlier replacement date, so keep that in mind.

The dome is also fully adjustable by shifting it around on its axis, so you can point itwhere you want to direct the airflow with precise accuracy, removing the rotational limits that come with standing fans. And lastly, whether it’s day or night, the Dyson BP01 Pure Cool Me is fully silent for ease of mind and distraction-free wind, simulating a meadow’s fresh breeze even as you sleep. If the Dyson MP01 Pure Cool Me personal air purifier and fan fits what you need, it’s currently discounted by $70 on Best Buy, leaving it at $280.

Now, if you have a relatively small room that needs some cooling but not something as large-scale or robust as the other options on our list, the Dyson TP01 Pure Cool Tower air purifier and fan is definitely an excellent option. Its tall and incredibly slim design allows it to fit in any corner for unobtrusive utility while maintaining its wide coverage. The biggest downside to this is that only the blue model is on sale, so it might end up looking a bit tacky in some home setups. It’s capable of handling 172-square-foot coverage, making it most ideal for small rooms and living areas that don’t have their own airflow. By default, it rotates from left to right with a 70-degree turn for roughly full coverage when positioned in the corner of a room.

Like the Dyson BP01, this TP01 comes with no heater, but it does have an air purifier for cool, ever-clean air. It also uses a HEPA filter to absorb any potentially harmful particulate matter like mold or pollen, so even the most sensitive of lungs and immune systems can rest easy. And as it’s meant to fill a whole room, it has ten different speed modes to choose from to customize how you want the airflow spread out. If you need to control the fan from across the room, you don’t have to get up every single time as the TP01 already comes with a remote control and a timer. This way, you can control how, where, and for how long it’s active, so you can save on time and your electricity bill.

If you’ve got a small room that needs cooling and air purification, then the Dyson TP01 Pure Cool Tower air purifier and fan will do the trick. You can check it out on Best Buy where it’s currently on sale for $300, letting you save $100.

Last but not least is the Dyson HP01 Pure Hot and Cool air purifier, heater, and fan. It’s a jump from the TP01’s price tag with a $100 increase, but considering what it offers, it’s difficult to argue with the cost. The Dyson HP01 is an amalgamation of each of the previous listings’ best features, making it the best option on our roundup by far. It’s roughly as tall as the AM09, giving it the height that it needs to cover a wide area. In fact, it can handle medium to large rooms of up to 400 square feet in size. However, its base is somewhat bulky, so that might prove to be a bit of a pain when you’re short on space as it also oscillates in a 70-degree angle for wide corner coverage. And unfortunately, the garish blue model is the only one on sale, but as long as you don’t mind the color, then the fan has nothing going against it.

The Dyson HP01 is equipped with both a cooling fan and a heater, so you’re prepared for every season’s harsh temperatures. Plus, it also comes with an air purifier that incorporates a HEPA filter to keep your room air clean and void of 99.97% of dust, allergens, and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns. The filter only needs changing from six months onward — lasting up to a year with 12-hour daily use — so you won’t have to worry about replacing it for a while. If you want to adjust the airflow, the fan comes with an LED display and control buttons that you can use to personalize how you want the air current to flow, along with a timer. It comes with ten different speed options and two modes of air dispersion: A powerful and streamlined current designed for long-range circulation, and a short-range air diffuser for total room coverage.

If you want to check it out, the Dyson HP01 Pure Hot and Cool air purifier, heater, and fan is available on Best Buy for $400, $100 off its retail price.

